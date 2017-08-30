MS Dhoni: India's all-in-one 50-overs superstar

​

Wicket-keeper. Captain. Finisher. It's almost like having three players in one More

​

In its 43-year-old ODI history, India have produced various great players at different positions. Great opening batsmen. Exceptional limited-overs players, each of whom is capable of winning a game on his own terms.

What they couldn't unearth for a long time was a great wicket-keeper, who also won games on his own.

That search ended when in 2004, a rambo came into the side.

MS Dhoni made his debut in December of that year and within his maiden year at the international level, showed that he was here to stay.

​

Within his maiden year at the international level, Dhoni showed that he was here to stay More

​

Blistering hundreds against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the space of six months meant that the doors on others likes of Dinesh Karthik almost looked shut.

Since then, in a career spanning just over 12-years, Dhoni has become India's all-in-one superstar in 50-over cricket. Wicket-keeper. Captain. Finisher. It's almost like having three players in one.

Keeping on Indian pitches can sometimes be the toughest part of the job, with variable bounce playing its part in ensuring the man with the gloves in hand remains on the edge.

​

Dhoni collects the ball coolly and within the blink of an eye, flicks the bails off, much to the astonishment of all watching More

​

​

To do that with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and others and to have flashesque hands while whipping the bails off in stumpings against such quality bowlers requires great skill, which he still continues to possess.

Read More