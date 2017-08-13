MS Dhoni deserves to go out on his own terms, says Mike Hussey

​

What’s the story?

Former Aussie left-handed batsman, Mike Hussey has come out in support of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that MS deserves to “go out on his own terms” amid speculations regarding Mahi’s future.

The details

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Hussey, who has played a lot of his IPL cricket with Dhoni at CSK, said, “MS deserves to go out on his own terms. If he believes he can play the next World Cup, who is to doubt him? He is a very modest and honest man. If he thinks he cannot contribute to India's cause in the World Cup, I don't think he will be there. At 36, he is still one of the fittest players. He knows his game and he looks after his body well. So he knows when to call it quits.”

Hussey, who was a part of the IPL winning side in 2010 and 2011, shares a great rapport with Dhoni.

In case you didn't know…

The selection for India’s ODI leg of the tour to Sri Lanka is to happen during the course of the next few days. Keeping in mind the preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, speculations are that senior players like Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh may be axed to give younger replacements a platform.

What’s next?

While these speculations run wild, the picture will only get clearer once the selection committee takes a decision regarding Dhoni and Yuvi’s future.

Author’s take

MS has been an ardent servant of Indian Cricket for as long as he has played the game at the highest level. His dedication to the side, irrespective of his form, is unquestionable. When someone like Mike Hussey, who has played a fair amount of cricket with MS, says that he deserves a call on his career, we must all listen.

Dhoni has always been very private about his decisions regarding his future. Be it his test retirement or his decision to step down as the captain of the limited overs’ sides. He seems to decide out of the blue when no one is expecting a call from him.

There’s no doubting Dhoni's fitness and it’d be a blessing for the Indian team if he can stick around till the 2019 World Cup which has to take place in England. Because that will mean that not only do India have the safest man behind the wickets but also the sharpest brain in the game assisting in decision-making.

