MS Dhoni’s new avatar crucial in run-up to the 2019 World Cup

There was a very candid moment in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in the current ODI series. MS Dhoni, in the process of guiding India to victory again – this time with Rohit Sharma, lay flat on his stomach seemingly trying to sleep while the Sri Lankan crowd raged at the periphery of the stadium.
Those few moments perfectly summarise Dhoni’s cricket career in a nutshell. He has always remained immune to the pressures of outside world; to the remarks or opinions about him from who’s who.
He has always picked the right moments to do the right things – whether retiring from Test cricket or relinquishing his responsibilities to a more youthful leader at the right time (stark in contrast to our eminent BCCI officials) or now comfortably and quietly slipping into a new mode to guide his ODI side to victory.
Dhoni’s changed approach in recent times
That the former India captain’s hard-hitting powers are on the wane has become an accepted reality. Yet Dhoni has managed to play match-winning innings in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka. His 49 not out in the recent ODI was as good as a match winning innings, coming after a mini-collapse in the middle order.
The 36-year-old has scored 161 runs in 4 ODIs in the current series against Sri Lanka at a strike rate of 82.14 with only 10 fours and two sixes. These figures may look pretty unremarkable from the outside but for anyone who has watched the series will know their real value. All these runs have been match-winning ones, helping India get out of tricky situations in three successive instances.
Those questioning his abilities as a finisher might perceive finishing skills and hitting skills as one. However, that's not the case. Dhoni is still a finisher; only his method to finish matches has now changed. He knows his hitting power is diminishing and so has adapted well to the change to become an enforcer.
With Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav being given the license to indulge in daredevilry, Dhoni’s role is to stay till the end and guide these youngsters.
In the second ODI, as soon as Bhuvneshwar Kumar started to settle in, Dhoni was more than happy to play second fiddle to him because he was needed to stay till the end. You still cannot ignore the advice Dhoni would have given to Bhuvneshwar during their partnership.
The veteran wicketkeeper has played three innings and remained unconquered so far in the ODI series. He has guided India to victories in two ODIs and helped the team set a formidable total in the third one, scripting three unbeaten century partnerships with three different batsmen.
There would be an odd failure – like the one in the West Indies, but we need to accept that as way of life.
Should Dhoni bat higher – at no. 4 or 5?
That is a burning question at the moment. Statistics show that he has been successful in both the positions. The former skipper averages 58.23 at number 4 (26 innings) with a strike rate of 94.8 and at number 5 (67 innings), his average is 53.86 with a slightly less strike rate of 87.77.
India’s top order is fairly stable with Dhawan, Rohit and Kohli set to be the primary combination till the World Cup. These three are naturally aggressive batsmen hence Dhoni at 4 will be a perfect foil for them.
The team management seems to be looking for a better option between KL Rahul and Manish Pandey at number 4. There is nothing wrong in trying to test the two deserving youngsters at the crucial spot. If one of them becomes successful at no. 4, then Dhoni has to bat at number 5 and no later.
The earlier he comes in, better it will be for Dhoni to gauge and then to start dictating the pace of the game. It will also ensure more time and opportunity for him to stitch a crucial partnership. Also, with the veteran keeper batting at no 4 or 5, he will get more time to bat with the younger players and guide them in case of any tricky situations. With Kedar Jadhav and and Hardik Pandya to follow Dhoni, both will definitely benefit batting with the wily old fox.
India will play at least 25-30 ODIs before the World Cup in 2019 and this new version of Dhoni will be crucial for the World Cup. At the moment, the only flaw this Indian ODI side has is its brittle middle order. The Men in Blue have an explosive top order, so having a strong middle order is equally important. Hence, if Dhoni continues to come to bat -- preferably at number 4 or maybe at 5 -- then it will provide much more balance to the middle order.
The limited-overs home series against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka again will mostly shape up India’s ODI side in the run-up to the Word Cup. The selectors and team management have already started to work on their plans identifying players and eventually pruning the list to a 15-man squad. However, it is also necessary for the team management to send the ever adaptable MS Dhoni up the order – at number 4, preferably.
Of course, Dhoni’s career has been rife with springing surprises. Unless he springs another one by deciding to retire before the World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will need to use all the experience of the 36-year-old and use his new-found ability to the fullest in India’s Word Cup campaign.