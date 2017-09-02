MS Dhoni’s new avatar crucial in run-up to the 2019 World Cup

​

There was a very candid moment in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in the current ODI series. MS Dhoni, in the process of guiding India to victory again – this time with Rohit Sharma, lay flat on his stomach seemingly trying to sleep while the Sri Lankan crowd raged at the periphery of the stadium.

Those few moments perfectly summarise Dhoni’s cricket career in a nutshell. He has always remained immune to the pressures of outside world; to the remarks or opinions about him from who’s who.

He has always picked the right moments to do the right things – whether retiring from Test cricket or relinquishing his responsibilities to a more youthful leader at the right time (stark in contrast to our eminent BCCI officials) or now comfortably and quietly slipping into a new mode to guide his ODI side to victory.

Dhoni’s changed approach in recent times

That the former India captain’s hard-hitting powers are on the wane has become an accepted reality. Yet Dhoni has managed to play match-winning innings in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka. His 49 not out in the recent ODI was as good as a match winning innings, coming after a mini-collapse in the middle order.

The 36-year-old has scored 161 runs in 4 ODIs in the current series against Sri Lanka at a strike rate of 82.14 with only 10 fours and two sixes. These figures may look pretty unremarkable from the outside but for anyone who has watched the series will know their real value. All these runs have been match-winning ones, helping India get out of tricky situations in three successive instances.

Those questioning his abilities as a finisher might perceive finishing skills and hitting skills as one. However, that's not the case. Dhoni is still a finisher; only his method to finish matches has now changed. He knows his hitting power is diminishing and so has adapted well to the change to become an enforcer.

With Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav being given the license to indulge in daredevilry, Dhoni’s role is to stay till the end and guide these youngsters.

In the second ODI, as soon as Bhuvneshwar Kumar started to settle in, Dhoni was more than happy to play second fiddle to him because he was needed to stay till the end. You still cannot ignore the advice Dhoni would have given to Bhuvneshwar during their partnership.

The veteran wicketkeeper has played three innings and remained unconquered so far in the ODI series. He has guided India to victories in two ODIs and helped the team set a formidable total in the third one, scripting three unbeaten century partnerships with three different batsmen.

There would be an odd failure – like the one in the West Indies, but we need to accept that as way of life.

Should Dhoni bat higher – at no. 4 or 5?

