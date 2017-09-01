MS Dhoni's professional CV

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian

The one and only MS Dhoni

7, abc street,

Ranchi, Jharkhand

9876543210

xxxxxxxxx@abc.com

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

SKILLS

Reliable with the bat, brilliant behind the stumps, Master of DRS, remaining calm under pressure, street-smart, quirky, witty and humble

EXPERIENCE

Player, Jharkhand/Bihar Cricket Team

October 1999-Present

  • Scored 2162 runs and effected 109 catches/19 stumpings in 41 FC matches
  • Scored 2580 runs and 91 catches/18 stumpings in 72 matches

Player, Indian Cricket Team

December 2004-Present

  • Scored 15742 runs in 466 International matches
  • Effected 740 dismissals across all three formats

Captain, Indian Cricket Team

September 2007-January 2017

  • Led India to a World Cup win, World T20I win and ICC Champions Trophy win.
  • Took India to number one in the ICC Test rankings

Captain, Chennai Super Kings

April 2008-May 2015

  • Led CSK to two IPL and two Champions League T20 titles
  • Led CSK to eight IPL semi-finals and six finals

Captain/Player, Rising Pune Supergiant(s)

April 2016- May 2017

  • Reached the final of 2017 IPL

EDUCATION

St. Xavier's college, Ranchi- B.Com

DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir

AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Only captain to win all three ICC events (World Cup, Champions Trophy and World T20)
  • Captained in 331 matches across formats, most by any player in history
  • Holds the record of most international stumpings (155)
  • Holds the record for most international sixes as captain (204)
  • Averages over 101 in successful ODI chases
  • Most runs in ODIs batting at number 6 or less (4650)
  • Highest ever individual score in ODIs by a wicketkeeper-batsman (183)
  • Most number of not outs in ODIs (73)
  • Most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper across all formats (740)
  • Most stumpings by a wicketkeeper in ODIs (99*)
  • Most sixes by an Indian in ODIs (210)
  • Captained a T20I side on most occasions (72)
  • Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20Is (65)
  • Most catches by a wicketkeeper in T20Is (41)
  • Most T20I wins as captain (41)
  • Most successful Indian Test captain with 27 Test wins
  • Led India to World number 1in the Test rankings for the first time
  • ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008, 2009
  • Part of ICC World ODI XI in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
  • Part of ICC World Test XI in 2009, 2010, 2013
  • LG People's Choice Award in 2013
  • Received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest honor given for achievement in sports, 2007–08
  • Received an Honorary doctorate degree by De Montfort University in August 2011
  • Two Man of the Match awards in Test matches
  • 21 Man of the Match awards in ODI matches
  • Six Man of the Series awards in Test matches