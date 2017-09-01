MS Dhoni's professional CV

7, abc street,
Ranchi, Jharkhand
9876543210
xxxxxxxxx@abc.com
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
SKILLS
Reliable with the bat, brilliant behind the stumps, Master of DRS, remaining calm under pressure, street-smart, quirky, witty and humble
EXPERIENCE
Player, Jharkhand/Bihar Cricket Team
October 1999-Present
- Scored 2162 runs and effected 109 catches/19 stumpings in 41 FC matches
- Scored 2580 runs and 91 catches/18 stumpings in 72 matches
Player, Indian Cricket Team
December 2004-Present
- Scored 15742 runs in 466 International matches
- Effected 740 dismissals across all three formats
Captain, Indian Cricket Team
September 2007-January 2017
- Led India to a World Cup win, World T20I win and ICC Champions Trophy win.
- Took India to number one in the ICC Test rankings
Captain, Chennai Super Kings
April 2008-May 2015
- Led CSK to two IPL and two Champions League T20 titles
- Led CSK to eight IPL semi-finals and six finals
Captain/Player, Rising Pune Supergiant(s)
April 2016- May 2017
- Reached the final of 2017 IPL
EDUCATION
St. Xavier's college, Ranchi- B.Com
DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir
AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS
- Only captain to win all three ICC events (World Cup, Champions Trophy and World T20)
- Captained in 331 matches across formats, most by any player in history
- Holds the record of most international stumpings (155)
- Holds the record for most international sixes as captain (204)
- Averages over 101 in successful ODI chases
- Most runs in ODIs batting at number 6 or less (4650)
- Highest ever individual score in ODIs by a wicketkeeper-batsman (183)
- Most number of not outs in ODIs (73)
- Most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper across all formats (740)
- Most stumpings by a wicketkeeper in ODIs (99*)
- Most sixes by an Indian in ODIs (210)
- Captained a T20I side on most occasions (72)
- Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20Is (65)
- Most catches by a wicketkeeper in T20Is (41)
- Most T20I wins as captain (41)
- Most successful Indian Test captain with 27 Test wins
- Led India to World number 1in the Test rankings for the first time
- ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008, 2009
- Part of ICC World ODI XI in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014
- Part of ICC World Test XI in 2009, 2010, 2013
- LG People's Choice Award in 2013
- Received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest honor given for achievement in sports, 2007–08
- Received an Honorary doctorate degree by De Montfort University in August 2011
- Two Man of the Match awards in Test matches
- 21 Man of the Match awards in ODI matches
- Six Man of the Series awards in Test matches