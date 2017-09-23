Motorcycling - Remarkable Rossi qualifies third for Aragon MotoGP

MADRID (Reuters) - Valentino Rossi made a remarkable comeback to qualify third for the Aragon MotoGP on Saturday just three weeks after suffering a broken leg, with team mate Maverick Vinales taking pole ahead of Jorge Lorenzo.

The 38-year-old Italian showed no signs of the injury that he suffered while riding an off-road enduro bike.

Vinales finished quickest in the final free practice session and carried that form through to qualifying, sealing pole position ahead of fellow Spaniard Lorenzo of Ducati with team mate Rossi also on the front row for Sunday's race.

Honda’s British rider Cal Crutchlow starts fourth, while Championship leader Marc Marquez is fifth after falling two minutes from the end.

