Motor racing: Toro Rosso's Kvyat expects "good things" as Honda deal awaited

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russian Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat dodged questions about Toro Rosso's expected 2018 engine deal with Honda on Wednesday, saying he saw "good things ahead" for his Red Bull-owned team.

"Until there's an official announcement I'll pass on commenting about that," he said at a sponsor event ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"Whatever is going to happen, it's going to be good for the team," he added.

Several announcements are expected on Thursday, with Honda and McLaren set to confirm the end of an unhappy attempt to recreate a previously successful partnership.

Formula One sources say Honda will take their engines to Toro Rosso, whose current supply of Renault power units will then become available for McLaren.

Kvyat's Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz, who has scored 36 of Toro Rosso's 40 points so far this season, is expected to join Renault -- on loan at least for 2018 -- as another spin off from a deal that has been months in the making.

"I know there are a lot of rumours going on and a lot of things being said, but from my side I prefer to stick to my standard...to focus on my weekend and not comment too much about the future," 23-year-old Sainz said at the same event.

Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), left little doubt about what they expected to play out as the big story of the next two days when they published their news conference line-up.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso, whose contract expires at the end of the year, will appear on Thursday while bosses from Honda, McLaren, Red Bull and Toro Rosso take their turn on Friday.

