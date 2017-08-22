Motor racing: Toro Rosso technical director Key extends contract

LONDON (Reuters) - Technical director James Key has extended his contract with Toro Rosso, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Briton has been with the Italy-based outfit, who serve as a feeder for Red Bull's main team, for the past five years.

"Not only has he been adept at producing chassis-aero packages that are well regarded throughout the paddock, he has also shown the management skills necessary to get the most out of all the various departments," said team boss Franz Tost in a statement.

"I am therefore delighted that James will be with us for the foreseeable future."

