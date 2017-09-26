Motor racing: Gasly replaces Kvyat at Toro Rosso for next races

Formula One - F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2015 - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - 17/9/15 Red Bull's Pierre Gasly speaks to the media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Hoch Zwei Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - French driver Pierre Gasly will make his Formula One debut at the Malaysian Grand Prix this weekend after being drafted in by the Toro Rosso team in place of Russian Daniil Kvyat.

The Red Bull-owned team said the switch "gives us an opportunity to make a more informed decision regarding our 2018 driver choices".

Gasly, the 2016 GP2 champion, is the leading contender to replace Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who will be leaving Toro Rosso on loan to Renault next season.

Kvyat is expected to stay but has under-performed, with Sainz scoring 48 points to the Russian's meagre haul of four from 14 races. The team are sixth overall.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet)