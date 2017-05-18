How Mother Dairy helped bring Farmers and Delhi Daredevils players on the same platform for an evening of fun

Ask any child of this generation about where food comes from, she/he will almost certainly use the term ‘market’ or ‘restaurant’. Indeed, the young children of this generation are unbeknownst of the concept of farming food simply because everything that they ever need comes from the nearest grocery store or fast food joint.

And it is not their fault either. The fast-moving times of this world have made it almost impossible for parents to actually sit down with their children and discuss about these little things of life, even though it is quite necessary because farmers are the ones that work their socks off to produce food for us.

We might use our money to buy food, but we have to thank the farmers for putting food on our plates and in our stomachs each day. It is for this very reason that farmers should be acknowledged for their part in the society.

In attempt to recognize and appreciate the work that they do for us, Mother Diary organized an event where the Delhi Daredevils players were patched up with dairy farmers. The meeting consisted of Delhi Daredevils captain, Zaheer Khan, along with the likes of Karun Nair, Sanju Samson and other players appreciating the Mother Dairy farmers for their selfless work.

For the meeting, the farmers were attired in Blue and White Mother Dairy robes – and they looked like royalty in them. The farmers were then heavily praised and revered for the work they do on a daily basis to prevent people from starving.

Zaheer Khan, the captain of the Daredevils, and Karun Nair also joined the flow and applauded the work of the farmers.

Zaheer Khan Mother Dairy Farmers Delhi Daredevils More

Since the ceremony was adorned with cricket players, it became an unspoken obligation for the farmers to try their hands on something cricket-ey—and that is what they did. They showed-off some cool tricks before posing for the big photo along with the attending Daredevil players.

After that, all of them shared tea and a yummy-looking-mouth-watering cricket themed cake together and had a wonderful time among themselves.

As the event reached its conclusion, the attending members thanked each other for their time and wished each other good luck with future endeavors.

Watch this video by Mother Dairy on the importance of cricket in Delhi here.

The name Mother Dairy resembles the most powerful drink in the world: mother’s milk. It is the very foundation on which our lives are built. Despite the fact that no one can really take the place of a mother, Mother Dairy did their best to fulfill the dreams of the farmers, just like a mother does with her children.

It wasn’t so long that the dairy farmers were seen cheering for the Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla—and Mother Dairy finds honour in the fact that it helped spread some joy in the farmers’ lives as they got to meet the cricketing stars.