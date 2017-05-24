Morgan, Woakes star in England's win over Proteas in 1st ODI

Leeds [UK], May 25 (ANI): Stellar performances from Eoin Morgan and Chris Woakes helped England attain a comfortable 72-run win over South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

Chasing a monstrous target of 340, the Proteas could only manage 267 runs before they got bowled out with five overs to spare.

The visitors were on track with Hashim Amla (73) and Faf du Plessis (67) scoring half-centuries but both fell in quick succession and later skipper AB de Villiers (45) fell trying to keep up with the run-rate.

Woakes was the stand out bowler for the hosts as he picked up four wickets giving away just 38 runs in his eight overs. Spinners Adil Rashid and Moin Ali picked up two wickets each while Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, put in to bat first, England scored 339 for the loss of six wickets after a stunning century from Morgan.

The left-handed batsman scored all round the park and his 93-ball inning was studded with 7 fours and 5 sixes.

Apart from the England skipper, Ali (77) and Alex Hales (61) made noticeable contributions and helped their team post a formidable target for the number one ranked side.

Morgan was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton on May 27. (ANI)