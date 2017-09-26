More trophies mean more experience under your belt, says Ravikumar Samarth

​

Ravikumar Samarth has retained his place in the India 'A' squad since his first call-up for the series in South Africa More

It is the KPL 2017 trophy launch and captains of six of the seven teams are busy with video interviews and photoshoot commitments. R Vinay Kumar is seated in the front row that's flush with chief guests and legends alike, the most noticeable of which is VB Chandrasekhar. They have the best view at the trophy sitting pretty at the centre of the stage two feet away from them.

Sitting behind the who's who of the KSCA are the captains, with Balachandra Akhil, the 39-year-old veteran, being a prominent presence among them not just because he's the oldest to lead a side in the league but also because he's still around, going through the grills despite never having tasted the India colours.

Ravikumar Samarth, though, disappears from the scene as soon as the captains are done posing with the newly-launched trophy. One could easily be mistaken for considering him the captain of one of the teams. I had to go through the media managers and the PR team managing the KPL to get a glimpse and the opportunity for a chat.

As I later found out, he had left the hall and had to be brought back because the captain of the Bengaluru Blasters -- the newest KPL franchise -- had some commitments to fulfill. I requested for a few minutes of his time after he was done with shy appearances in front of the camera and quoting punchlines for his franchise's branding formalities.

I had spoken with him earlier as well, immediately after he was picked for the 'A' tour to South Africa. When I remind him of the conversation, he recognizes me immediately. A senior journalist had told me that the bonds you build with a cricketer in his early days generally last a lifetime. It was pleasing, hence, to know that the 24-year-old remembered the interview.

Twin fifties in South Africa had certainly made the team owners take notice of the talent -- as the price tag of INR 5.9 lakh explains -- and the responsibility of captaincy came as an added bonus. However, captaincy at 24, especially after having just made his initial strides towards the 'A' side could have been overwhelming.

"I have led the state side earlier as well, so it's not something new for me. I have not led the senior team but I've led the Colts XI. So I don't think captaincy would bring any added pressure because my teammates at Bengaluru Blasters are good friends of mine. We get along really well so I don't think this will be a burden," Samarth says, shrugging off any possibility of the captaincy bringing pressure on his mind.

Led by Samarth or not -- Samarth led Bengaluru in one game before leaving for Duleep Trophy duty -- his team finished last on the points table, losing all six of their matches. Once Samarth departed for Lucknow to play for India Green in the Duleep Trophy opener against India Red on September 7, Shishir Bhavane was given the captaincy of the side. Bhavane was retained as captain even after Samarth returned and turned out for his KPL franchise for two more games.

Returns of 0, 1, and 5 didn't augur well for Samarth either, as it was quite evident that the transition from first-class cricket to T20 cricket and back had perhaps affected his form in the shorter format.

In the space of nine days, from September 2 to September 11, Samarth played two days of T20 cricket and four days of first-class cricket. While the first-class returns were noteworthy -- a second-innings 50 against India Red in the Duleep opener -- the need to switch from one format to the other in such a short turnaround time was understandably tough.

Read More