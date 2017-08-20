Mominul Haque reinstated in Bangladesh squad for Australia Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 20 (ANI): Left-handed batsman Mominul Haque has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Australia beginning in Dhaka on August 27 in place of Mosaddek Hossain, who is suffering from an eye infection.

Haque was originally dropped from the 14-member squad announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said they did not want to take any chances with Mosaddek's fitness.

Haque was part of Bangladesh's squad during their last series in Sri Lanka, though he did not play the final Test in Colombo, which Bangladesh won by four wickets to finish the two-match series 1-1.

Bangladesh have not played a single Test match against Australia since Ricky Ponting's side toured the country in 2006, six years after they were granted Test status.

The tour got its green signal following the resolution of the contracts dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

The squad for the opening Test is as follows:

Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam. (ANI)