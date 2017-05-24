Mohinder Amarnath willing to mentor India's Women Cricket team

What’s the story?

In a chat with the Hindu on Tuesday, Mohinder Amarnath conveyed his yearning to unite with India Women’s Cricket and is keen to mentor them. He sees great talent waiting to express itself and would be happy to share his experience, ahead of the upcoming World Cup in England, next month.

“I am ready to share my experience and guide them because I am convinced they can do much better. Women’s cricket should be encouraged and promoted in a big way. I know for sure there is some amazing talent among our youngsters who want to do well but they lack guidance and the desired platform to showcase their mettle. I have given a lot of thought to the idea of being involved with women’s cricket,” said Amarnath, while chatting with The Hindu.

In case you didn’t know...

In his playing days, Mohinder Amarnath performed exceptionally well away from home. It is very well known that he was the man-of-the-match in the semi-final and final against England and West Indies respectively of the 1983 World Cup, England.

However, the former cricketing star hasn’t been associated with Indian cricket post his playing period as his stint as a National Selector ended prematurely. Amarnath hoisted legitimate arguments during the board meetings with regards to some selections which was followed by his removal by a superior Board official.

The heart of the matter

The former cricketing legend had played 69 tests and 85 ODI’s in his career and having excelled in English conditions, Amarnath has offered to share his experience with the women’s cricket team before they play the World Cup in England.

Amarnath opined that the girls indeed have worked extremely hard on their technique and a few minor changes and tips from one observing sitting in the dressing room can make an ample amount of difference.

The 66-year old further went on to say that if given a chance, his effort would be to tune them with a few technical adjustments as England offers challenges very different to other nations and is one of the toughest places to do well in.

Amarnath, at present, is settled in Goa and runs the Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy in Vadodara. He claims to have witnessed a major increase in the number of girls who desire to make a career in cricket and the talent waiting to be served will be phenomenal with proper guidance and support.

What’s next?

The Women’s World Cup 2017 is scheduled to take place in England from 24th June to 23rd July and will be the 11th edition of the tournament.

Author’s take

The India Women’s Cricket team has done exceedingly well in the recent past and are most definitely a formidable side. Having someone like Mohinder Amarnath as a mentor would surely raise the team’s chances of tackling the questions posed by England’s wicket conditions in the upcoming World Cup.