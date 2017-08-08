Mohammad Azharuddin's demand for pending dues to be discussed in the next CoA meeting

​

Will the former Indian captain get clearance on his long-standing dues? More

What's the story?

Former Indian skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin, will be one of the main topics of discussion at the CoA's next meeting that will be held in Delhi this Wednesday (August 9).

"Yes, Azharuddin's issue will be discussed at the COA meeting. Right now, there is no ban on Azharuddin and he has been attending BCCI function. He has last played for India in 2000. For 17 years, he has not received the pension and also his one-time ex-gratia payment has been withheld.The CoA will be taking a call in this regard," a senior BCCI official told the Press Trust of India today (August 8).

It was recently reported that Azharuddin informed the CoA that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had absolved him of all his charges five years back.

In case you didn't know..

The CoA, or the Chairman of Administrators, was appointed by the Supreme Court to ensure smooth functioning of the BCCI and to implement the Lodha recommendations into the same.

Azharuddin wrote to the BCCI and the CoA this week asking for his compensation package from the committee. The right-handed batsman has not been receiving his pension from the BCCI after being convicted with a life-ban post his match-fixing scandal in 2000.

The details

Reports suggest that the former Indian skipper will get a fair and patient hearing from the CoA, where the committee will discuss his case purely on the basis of its merit.

The topic of Azhar's NOC will also be discussed under the same agenda. Azhar's nomination to preside over the HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) was rejected earlier this year due to the absence of the document.

What's next?

The 54-year-old was invited and felicitated by BCCI last year in an event that celebrated India's 500th Test. It looks like the committee will take his letter seriously and might compensate him for his pending dues.

However, the BCCI has always displayed reluctance in lifting life bans on its cricketers. The life bans on both S Sreesanth and Azharuddin will be overseen in the same meeting. Will the BCCI go against its normal course of action for the big names?

Author's take

Since it has been five long years after Andhra High Court's ruling on Azharuddin, it is high time for the BCCI to take a stand on the same now. The board cannot keep mum and should take an appropriate decision soon to make sure that they make a loud, clear and unwavering statement to the rest of its cricketers.

