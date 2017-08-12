Moeen Ali hat-trick: Revisiting his exploits in the Oval Test

​

After getting drubbed by South Africa at Nottingham in the second Test, England came back strongly at The Oval and completely outplayed the visitors to win the third Test by 239 runs.

Riding on Ben Stokes' counter-attacking and flamboyant century and Toby Roland-Jones' sensational debut bowling spell in which he claimed five wickets, the hosts gained a decisive first innings lead of 178 runs.

In the second innings, half-centuries from Tom Westley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow ensured England pushed the game further away from South Africa and then English pacers wrecked the Proteas' batting line-up to close in on a memorable Test win.

The final touch to this inspired victory came from Moeen Ali who was rather subdued during the first four days of the Test and made his mark for the first time in the game by accounting for Chris Morris on the fifth day.

Ali's moment of glory seals England's win

Amidst South Africa's miserable batting performance, Dean Elgar, their opening batsman, stood tall and batted with grit. He brought up his eighth Test century to postpone South Africa's inevitable defeat and looked solid against England's quick bowlers.

He found an able partner in Keshav Maharaj, who came to bat at number nine and exhibited strong resilience. The duo added 47 runs for the eighth wicket and survived the ordeal for ten overs.

And in the 76th over Moeen Ali happened.

The off-spinner bowled the first three deliveries outside the off-stump with a bit of turn and then planted doubts in Elgar's head by pushing the fourth delivery straight with an angle.

On the fifth delivery, he once again moved the ball away from the batsman but with reduced pace. The flight and the pace drew Elgar forward and forced him to play a drive. However, the footmarks resulted in the ball turning more than what Elgar expected. The ball took the outside edge of his bat and found Stokes' hands, who was fielding at first slip.

Elgar's resistance ended and Ali gifted England the biggest wicket of the South African innings. The Proteas opener was replaced by Kagiso Rabada, another left-hand batsman.

On the following delivery, Ali again pitched the ball outside off-stump which some turn. Again, there was an outside edge and like before, Stokes took a simple catch.

