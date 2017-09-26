Mithali Raj's story to be captured in a biopic

What's the story?

The captain of the Indian women team Mithali Raj has led an inspirational life, the story of which will now be portrayed on the silver screen in the form of a biopic.

Mithali, who led the Indian team to the finals of the ICC Women World Cup has been a stellar performer for the Indian team for almost two decades now, and thus it is only befitting that her story will now reach out to the masses in the country who remain oblivious to women's cricket.

The details

Mithali herself hopes that this story gives a big impetus to young girls all around the country and that it inspires them to step out of their comfort zone and dare to dream big.

The leading run-scorer in women's One-day International cricket also hopes that the success of the Indian team in the World Cup triggers some sort of a revolution in the cricket as far as women cricket is concerned.

The rights for the aforementioned biopic of the legend have been acquired by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

In case you didn't know

Mithali led India to the finals of the Women's world cup in England, but the team stumbled at the final hurdle when they surrendered the finals to the host England during the latter stages of the game.

However, this particular tournament galvanised the entire country like never before and people were talking about India's women cricket with a lot more intent.

From various politicians to the Prime Minister, everyone rallied around Mithali's team and this has now filtered out to more recognition for these players.

She is the recipient of the Arjuna Award and was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.

What’s next?

The ball is now in the court of the filmmakers and how they decide to weave a story around Mithali. Also, the choice of the actor who plays out the role will be closely watched as will the narrative which will be built in the story.

Author’s take

This is a very well deserved recognition for one of India's greatest icons and it is a testament to the fact that we as a country are evolving and are now more in tune with what is happening around.

With the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and the drama-documentary on Sachin Tendulkar, expectations will be quite high from this movie.

​