Mitchell Santner attains career-best ODI ranking

Dubai [UAE], May 22 (ANI): New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has attained a career-best 11th spot in the ICC Player Rankings for ODI Bowlers after taking seven wickets in the ongoing Ireland tri-series which also features Bangladesh.

Santner, whose haul of five for 50 against Ireland boosted his wicket haul in three matches to seven, has moved up six places while the left-handed all-rounder has also attained a career-best ranking in batting, gaining 11 places to reach 95th position after aggregating 26 runs in three unbeaten innings.

Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman has also attained a career-best ranking of 18th after taking six wickets in the tournament, which has one match left to be played on Wednesday between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

In the ICC Player Rankings for ODI Batsmen, New Zealand's Tom Latham and Neil Broom have made significant movements after leading the run-scorers' list.

Latham has scored 173 runs so far including a century (104) in his team's second match against Ireland on Sunday, moving up 10 slots to reach 41st position. Broom, second on the run-scorers list for the tournament with 165 runs so far, has moved up 25 places to 29th position.

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar (up seven places to 27th) and Ireland captain William Porterfield (up one place to 59th) are among the others to gain in the rankings among batsmen, while New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (up 25 places to 65th) is a major gainer among bowlers.

There is little change in the ICC ODI Team Rankings as New Zealand has gained a solitary point to remain in fourth position with 116 points while Bangladesh has stayed in seventh place with the pre-tournament 91 points.

Bangladesh can still go up to 93 points and increase its lead over Pakistan if it wins its last match against New Zealand. These points could be vital points towards qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as host England and seven other top-ranked sides as on 30 September 2017 gain direct places while the other four teams on the ODI table will go through a qualifying tournament. Pakistan is currently on 88 points while the West Indies is on 79 points.

Meanwhile, England hosts South Africa for a three-match ODI series to be played in Leeds (May 24), Southampton ( May 27) and Lord's ( May 29) that could help the visiting side consolidate its position at the top of the team rankings.

South Africa can gain three points by winning 3-0, increasing its lead over Australia to eight points as it will go up to 126 points and also gain vital momentum ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from 1-18 June. In such a scenario, England will remain in fifth position but slip from 110 points to 107 points.

On the other hand, a 3-0 series win for England will not help it gain a position in the rankings as it will reach 114 points, tied with New Zealand but behind on decimal points. South Africa will remain at the top of the rankings even with such a result though its lead over Australia will go down to just one point.(ANI)