Mitchell McClenaghan gets out of New Zealand central contract

What's the story?

Blackcaps pacer Mitchell McClenaghan recently submitted a request to the New Zealand Cricket board to terminate his central contract with the national side. NZC has accepted the same.

The 31-year-old is keen on continuing his association with franchise T20 clubs across the world and has chosen it over international cricket.

"Some new playing opportunities have arisen in the past few weeks which mean my circumstances have changed. I'm very grateful for the respect, understanding, and goodwill which has underpinned my request to be released from my NZC contract," he wrote in his release request.

"I've worked closely with NZC throughout the process, while also making it clear I still harbour ambitions of playing for New Zealand in the future," he added.

In case you didn't know...

McClenaghan made his debut for New Zealand in a t20 game against South Africa in December 2012. Since then, the speedster played 48 ODIs and 28 T20Is, in which he picked has 82 and 30 wickets respectively.

His resume in league cricket is even more impressive. He plays for teams like the Auckland Aces, St. Lucia Stars and the Mumbai Indians. He has already won the Indian Premier League twice with the Mumbai-based franchise.

The details

The 31-year-old was recently roped in by the Durban Qalandars in the draft process of South Africa's T20 Global League on Sunday (August 27). He is currently playing for the St. Lucia Stars (formerly the St Lucia Zouks) in the Caribbean Premier League.

While the pacer can still play international cricket and will receive his match fees the games that he plays, he will not be a part of the country's High Performance Programme.

What's next?

The Caribbean Premier League will come to a close in the first week of September, after which the fast-bowler will prepare himself for the Global T20 league. The South African league is set to commence on November 3 this year.

Meanwhile, his spot New Zealand's central contract the list will be given to 26-year-old Auckland pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Author's take

The advent of franchise cricket is a double edged sword for world cricket. While it gives players like McClenaghan to look past national drubbing, it creates a dangerous precedent for young cricketers across the globe.

Club cricket should take priority over international matches in the minds of budding cricketers. If it does happen, big players will start holding their boards to ransom just to sign the central contracts every year.

