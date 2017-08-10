Miller-Uibo focussed on making up for 400m mishap

By Christian Radnedge

LONDON (Reuters) - Shaunae Miller-Uibo put her 400 metres disappointment behind her to power into the 200m final at the World Championships on Thursday, saying she had simply lost her balance in the showpiece race the day before.

The Bahamian came from behind in the last 60 metres to win the second heat in a time of 22.49 seconds and qualify second fastest behind Dafne Shippers of the Netherlands for Friday’s final.

She then explained what had happened 24 hours earlier when she stumbled 15 metres from the line with a comfortable lead in the 400m final and dropped to fifth.

"I know a lot of people thought I’d hurt my hamstring,” she said.

“It was kinda weird. I had the race under control, I looked up at the screen and misplaced my foot and just completely lost my balance.

"It’s good to get back on the track and wash it away and focus on the 200."

Schippers remained on course to become the first Dutch athlete to win successive world titles as the defending champion won the opening heat, ahead of American Deajah Stevens.

Kimberlyn Duncan joined fellow American Stevens in the final while 100m silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast won the last heat ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith.

Asher-Smith ran the same time as she did in the first round, 22.73, which was officially a season best, but she has hardly run this year after suffering a broken foot in February.

The 21-year-old only returned to competition last month.

"I completely broke my foot, had to have surgery to put two screws in and then spent six weeks putting no weight on it," Asher-Smith said.

"For three months I was completely unable to walk, then I learnt to walk, run, jog under water, and here we are. I wouldn't recommend it, it's no fun.

"Running a quicker time than I did here would be good in the final. That time for me isn't particularly great, but in the context it is. I'd love to get in the mix a bit."

Canada’s Crystal Emmanuel and Tynia Gaither of the Bahamas qualified via the fastest non-automatic places.

Tori Bowie of the U.S. pulled out of the event after suffering cuts and bruises in winning the 100m final.

