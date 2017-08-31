Mbappe, Oxlade-Chamberlain headline transfer deadline day

By Simon Jennings

(Reuters) - France's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe joined Paris St Germain from AS Monaco and England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spurned Chelsea's overtures to sign for Liverpool from Arsenal in two of the most eye-catching deals on transfer deadline day.

Mbappe, 18, signed on loan from Monaco with PSG having an option to buy the striker at the end of the season in a deal European media said could reach 180 million euros ($214.15 million) and make him the world's second most expensive signing.

PSG already own the player with the world's highest price tag after signing Brazil forward Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros earlier this month.

Earlier on Thursday, Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool in a deal local media reported was worth 40 million pounds ($51.71 million), while the club allowed young Belgium striker Divock Origi to join VfL Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

Last season's Premier League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur managed to replace England right-back Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City last month, by completing the signing of Ivorian Serge Aurier from PSG for a reported 25 million euros.

Swansea City pulled off an audacious loan deal for Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches, with manager Paul Clement's close ties with Bayern - where he served as assistant to manager Carlo Ancelotti - helping tip the scales in the Welsh club's favour.

Former Benfica player Sanches was part of Portugal's triumphant Euro 2016 squad and was named as player of the tournament after a series of dazzling displays.

He was wanted by a host of clubs despite his indifferent form at Bayern and his arrival is a huge boost to a Swansea side who lost their most prized asset Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton earlier in August.

With the clock ticking towards the close of the transfer window at 2200 GMT, local media said Crystal Palace were trying to bring in Liverpool centre back Mamadou Sakho, who played for the club on loan last term, with Chelsea in talks with Leicester City in a bid to sign midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)