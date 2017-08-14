Maxwell training hard to sustain Test success against B'desh

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he has been hitting the training track pretty hard in order to prepare himself fully for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh beginning August 27 in Dhaka.

The 28-year-old insisted that he is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation as he is eyeing to cement his place in the Test side, having revived his career with a maiden century during the tour of India in March.

"I've probably gone the other way. Over the last month, I've hit the training track pretty hard and just tried to do everything humanly possible to be ready to go once I came up here," cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

With Ashes series against England is also on the horizon, Maxwell admitted that he has to perform at his menacing best in the upcoming series.

Speaking ahead of the national team's pre-tour training camp in Darwin, Maxwell said, "I've been running a fair bit and batting as much as I can, as well as working on my bowling, and just trying to basically get ready for whatever cricket I have to come."

Maxwell's ability to play spin means he is most likely to be named in the Playing XI at the expense of medium-pacer Hilton Cartwright for the Two Tests.

Australia are slated to play a two-day warm-up game in Fatullah on August 22 and 23 before heading into the first Test.

It should be noted that tour got its green signal following the resolution of the contracts dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association.(ANI)