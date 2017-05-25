Maxwell cleared of serious injury after blow on neck

Melbourne [Australia], May 25 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been cleared of any serious injury after he was struck by a net bowler during a recent practice session at Lord's.

The 28-year-old sustained a blow to the neck when he was batting in the middle at the nets while preparing for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Subsequently, Maxwell slowly lowered himself into a crouch position to compose himself before his teammates, the bowler and team doctor Peter Brukner moved into the net to look upon him.

The Victorian later walked out off the field along with the team doctor, who assessed him for a few minutes before the duo left the training area for the dressing rooms.

Brukner's assessment focused primarily on Maxwell's jaw and the top of his neck, indicating the areas where the all-rounder was hit.

However, Australian skipper Steve Smith later confirmed that Maxwell had not suffered any injury and that he was icing the blow in the rooms.

"He took a knock to the neck and he is getting some ice. I'm sure he will be okay,"cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

Besides Maxwell, Matthew Wade was also hit on the helmet by Pat Cummins in a lengthy training session, but the wicket-keeper-batsman returned back to the field after some time.

The Australian players will now train again at The Oval before opening their Champions Trophy warm-up game against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Friday.(ANI)