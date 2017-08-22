How Lakshmi Narayanan scripted Chepauk Super Gillies' TNPL triumph

​

Lakshmi Narayanan (C) has been integral to CSG's triumph More

25 April 2010. Chennai Super Kings lift their maiden IPL title at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. He sits silently in the shadows while international stars claim the limelight.

28 May 2011. CSK become the first team to win back-to-back IPL titles, this time at their home ground in Chennai. Again, sitting silently in the shadows, he smiles.

20 August 2017. Chepauk Super Gillies finally end their jinx, beat Albert TuTi Patriots (ending their 13-game winning streak) and claim their first Tamil Nadu Premier League title. And yet again, as history has been created, he sits silently in the shadows.

An integral part of all three title-winning sides, Lakshmi Narayanan, high performance analyst of TNPL 2017 champions Chepauk Super Gillies spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat about the evolution of the role of an analyst, his time in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions and the challenges and difference between picking a squad for an IPL and a TNPL side.

Cricket hasn't always been the flag bearer when it comes to using technology. Lakshmi Narayanan accepts as much but admits that the game has come a long way since he began as an analyst, more than a decade ago.

"Cricket has changed enormously. Initially, there is not much value for the analyst. Now there is an enormous change. Data is more valued, even the players want to see the videos immediately and want to prepare themselves for the match," he says.

So, has the way in which the data has been presented changed with time? The instantaneous nod of approval says it all. "First we were giving too much raw data. Now the analytics plays a big role as we now give specific data. It is very useful and has become easily understandable in sporting language."

For an outsider looking in, the role of an analyst still seems alien, in this world where almost everything you need is available at the touch of your fingers. And Lakshmi Narayanan explains that his role, while constantly evolving with time, encompasses a lot of different facets.

It is not just about helping out with team selection during an auction but also includes helping individual players work on their strengths and weaknesses and formulate plans for each match, depending on the opposition's strengths and weakness.

Having begun as a video analyst, he is now the high-performance analyst for the reigning TNPL champions. "Initially, it was just videos," he admits. "Now data is supported through videos."

As a mathematics student who also played cricket, he certainly has the inside knowledge on both fronts and demonstrates the role of analytics by talking about a simple plan to dismiss a batsman with a particular weakness.

"For example, if the batsman got out to a right-arm fast bowler, maybe he got out to the bowler because he was bowling 130+ and is comfortable playing someone who bowls 120+. So you have to present the data in the appropriate manner.

"When it comes to Super Gillies' bowlers, they can bowl 130+, some of them can bowl 120+, so we have to decide which bowler is suitable. It is more data-driven as data is supported by videos."

Difference between scouting for TNPL and IPL

While there are plenty of different roles that an analyst performs, arguably the most crucial one is the help provided during the player auction. It certainly must have been difficult to go from having to choose between international stars, for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions, to picking players from districts that very few would have heard, in the TNPL, especially when all the data you need isn't always available.

Read More