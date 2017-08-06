Mashrafe Mortaza rushed to hospital after coughing up blood

​

What’s the Story?

According to the reports in Bdcrictime.com, Mashrafe Mortaza has been admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. He is said to have coughed up blood, which created some of panic among his family members after which he was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up.

Debashish Chowdhury, the official doctor of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that there’s nothing for Mortaza and his family to worry about. “There is nothing serious happened to Mashrafe. He coughed up some blood in the morning and that’s why he went to hospital for checkup. His lungs has been checked and everything is fine now. He won’t have to be admitted in hospital,” he said

In case you didn’t know…

Mashrafe Mortaza captained the Bangladesh side that went on to play the semi-final clash in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in June. He was a little off-colour during the tournament, but led his side with expertise that enabled the Tigers to soar above expectations.

The Details

Mortaza’s health wasn’t in great shape for quite a few days and hence was scheduled for the check-up. However, the coughing of blood prompted his relatives to prepone the dates of his check-up and go for the early treatment.

What’s Next?

Bangladesh will be hosting Australia in a bilateral series after 11 long years. The Kangaroos will be playing a couple of Test matches at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

The fate of the series was on a knife edge even a couple of days ago. The series was in jeopardy following the pay dispute between Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

The Australia A team pulled out of the Tri Series against South Africa A and India A, which sparked predictions of Australia cancelling their tour of Bangladesh.

However, after a lot of speculations, the series finally survived the scare and will commence from 27th August in Mirpur.

Author’s Take

Over the last couple of weeks, Bangladesh cricketers have gone through a rough patch in terms of keeping up with respect to their health. Last week, Khaled Mahmud suffered a stroke as well.

Mortaza has retired from Test cricket and won’t be a part of the Australia series. In that case, he will have enough time to get himself proper treatment. For the time being, all we can hope is for Mahmud and Mortaza to recover quickly.

