Marcus Stoinis returns home to Western Australia

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): All-rounder Marcus Stoinis will turn out for home state of Western Australia in first class cricket after spending the last four years at Victoria, Western Warriors said while unveiling their state contract list for 2017-18 season.

Ecstatic to have Stoinis on board, coach Justin Langer said the all-rounder is a talented player and a great character.

"We're thrilled to have Marcus coming home to Western Australia, not only because he's an extremely talented player but he's a great character as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer, as saying.

"Twelve players have been Australian representatives and that's a great tribute to the program we're running here at the WACA," he added.

Stoinis, who will turn 28 this week, made his debut for Warriors in 2008-09 before shifting to Melbourne in 2012.

His constant change of states had resulted in him getting good output at domestic level and international selection in the limited-overs formats.

The Australian all-rounder, who made his debut for Victoria in 2013, has also been second-leading run scorer for the side in the Sheffield Shield in the past three years-- only behind Test batsman Peter Handscomb.

With this, Stoinis joins a bulging list of all-rounders at Western Australia --with Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright and Ashton Turner all being named in the contract.

Western Australia contract list:

Ashton Agar (Cricket Australia contract), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, William Bosisto, Hilton Cartwright (CA), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Michael Klinger, Simon Mackin, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Jonathan Wells, Sam Whiteman. Rookies Alex Bevilaqua, Jake Carder, Kyle Gardiner, Clint Hinchcliffe, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Spoors.(ANI)