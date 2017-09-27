Man United's Mourinho praises 'humble' Lukaku

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised striker Romelu Lukaku for his humility and eagerness to develop after the striker scored twice in a 4-1 Champions League win at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

The powerful 24-year-old Belgian has netted 10 goals this season following his 75 million-pound ($100) move from Everton.

"He's humble, he wants to learn all the time, he wants to improve all the time," Mourinho said. "I think the ambition is there."

Mourinho said Lukaku's numbers this season were "amazing", attributing his success to his side's solid performances.

"It's a great achievement but it's only possible with a good team," Mourinho said.

"And the team is solid, the team is playing well. We start the competitions strong."

Lukaku, who signed a five-year contract with Manchester United in July, had rejected a new deal at Everton in March to reunite with Mourinho, under whom he played at Chelsea.

United, unbeaten this season and level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, lead Champions League Group A by three points after convincing wins over Basel and CSKA.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond)