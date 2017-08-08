It is just the beginning, great things to follow, says Biju George

​

Almost a fortnight ago, the world of sport witnessed a revolution in the making as the young and fearless Indian women's cricket team stepped out for one last time at the Mecca of Cricket for the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup.

And, just as I am about to sit and pen down this piece, there is an array of emotion that takes over and drives me straight into nostalgia. The Home of Cricket testified pure sporting drama as the Indian eves endured a dramatic collapse and fell agonisingly short of carving their name in the record books.

Although the world came tumbling down for the team and probably the millions of people glued to their televisions sets, the sadness and the despair of the defeat soon paved the way for immense gratification and rejoice as this team fought all the odds to become a dominant force in this iconic tournament.

When Mithali Raj sojourned with her young brigade to the northern hemisphere, not many people gave them a chance even to reach the final four stage of the prestigious competition. Despite faltering twice in the league stages of this showpiece event, there was one thing that beckoned this team; the sheer passion and determination to bounce back after being pushed to the walls.

With a masterclass from the skipper in the virtual quarter finals against the White Ferns and the hurricane innings from Harmanpreet Kaur in the semi finals, the team stormed into the final frontier of their fairy-tale run. The loss notwithstanding, 23rd of July 2017 will arguably go down as the most celebrated day in the history of Indian women's cricket.

While the team were scripting history, en route their journey, they showcased glimpses of their exemplary fielding skills. And, the due share of credit for this resurgence on the field should be given to one of the most renowned coaches in the domestic circuit, Biju George.

The undying passion for serving this beautiful sport and the zeal to contribute to the betterment of the game marked the beginning of his illustrious career. After plying his trade with the India Under-19 team and the Kolkata Knight Riders, he entered the unknown world of women's cricket with nearly two decades of experience at the local level.

