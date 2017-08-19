Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque dropped from B'desh Test squad against Australia

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 19 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain, who played his last Test for the national side in August 2015, has been recalled to the 14-man squad for the opening Test of the two-match series against Australia, beginning August 27 in Mirpur.

Medium-pacer Shafiul Islam, who last played in October 2016, has also been named while Mominul Haque has been left out of the Test squad for the first time since his debut in March 2013.

Meanwhile, senior batsman Mahmudullah also failed to make it to the national squad against the Steve Smith-led side,ESPNcricinfo reported.

It should be noted that Mominul and Mahmudullah were part of Bangladesh's squad during their last series in Sri Lanka, though they did not play the final Test in Colombo, which Bangladesh won by four wickets to finish the two-match series 1-1.

Bangladesh have not played a single Test match against Australia since Ricky Ponting's side toured the country in 2006, six years after they were granted Test status.

The tour got its green signal following the resolution of the contracts dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Squad for the opening Test is as follows:

Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam. (ANI)