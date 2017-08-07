Madurai Super Giant in TNPL 2017: A tale of broken promises

​

It seemed like a fresh start. The demons of the dreadful 2016 season banished as the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League approached. A new season promised so much more.

Much like Rising Pune Supergiants before the start of this year's IPL, they had lost the "s" and now were the Madurai Super Giant. In the TNPL Draft before the start of the season, they got the players they wanted in the draft and began the season with nine changes. Former Chennai Super Kings and Tamil Nadu opener Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan brought an air of calmness with him as he took over as head coach, to a franchise that was in turmoil just over a year ago.

Unfortunately for the Madurai franchise, the pale shadow of defeat has been lurking in the darkness and continued to haunt them. And just like that, a promising start was put to bed, once again, after Chepauk Super Gillies beat them by five wickets with an over to spare on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Defeat against the Super Gillies was their fourth of this year's competition and meant that they lost any hopes they had of making it to the playoffs. To make matters worse, that was their 11th successive defeat and despite several changes, they remain the only side yet to win a game in the competition.

At the start of the season, the spirits were high. Vidyut wanted his players to replicate Dhoni's calmness under pressure and just " focus on doing the simple things" as " T20s are won and lost" depending on how you play under pressure.

KB Arun Karthick's side seemed to be carrying no baggage from their disastrous performance in 2016 but as the season has gone on, it seems as though the baggage has remained, invisible but yet always lurking in the shadows.

Speaking after the defeat against CSG, Vidyut said that there has been a lot of pressure but added that they have played well, even if the results don't agree with that assessment as they are yet to win a game.

"It hurts a lot. I’ve tried everything possible," he added. Even as he uttered those words, the agony was evident in his eyes. At times, Vidyut might have been tempted to just go out and bat to save his team's blushes. After all, MS Dhoni (36), his captain during his stint with Chennai Super Kings is still out there playing for India and the southpaw is still only 35.

