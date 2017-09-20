Madrid's Metropolitano stadium to stage 2019 Champions League final

Soccer Football - Santander La Liga - Atletico Madrid vs Malaga CF - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2017 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez

NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid's new Metropolitano stadium will stage the 2019 Champions League final, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announced after an executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

Madrid was chosen ahead of Baku, the only other candidate to stage the match. Baku's Olympic stadium was chosen to stage the Europa League final.

