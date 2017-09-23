M.S Dhoni meets Chennai Super Kings boss N.Srinivasan

​

Enter caption More

​

What’s the Story?

M.S Dhoni has played for the Chennai Super Kings for the first eight season and has captained the team with dignity. Quite naturally, he has developed an affinity towards the team. Recently he paid a visit to the Indian Cements office in Chennai where he met former BCCI President N.Srinivasan and other officials.

In a recent Facebook post, the Indian Cements mentioned about his visit and also shared photographs regarding the same. “MS Dhoni (VP-Marketing, The India Cements) visited the corporate office and spent time with the ICL family. He met the senior management team, met with teams in various departments (marketing, finance, HR, manufacturing etc).

He spent some time at the cafeteria during lunch time which allowed his colleagues to take selfies with him which will be always cherished in their memories”-the post mentioned.

Kasi Viswanath, an official, said that the Indian skipper wished to inquire about the functioning of the company. “As he was in Chennai, he wanted to visit the office, meet Mr. Srinivasan and find out for himself how the office works,”- he said in a quote to the Mumbai Mirror.

In case you didn’t know…

Following a two-year suspension, Chennai Super Kings are set to make a comeback in the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League in 2018.

Their earlier suspension was imposed after the team and its officials were found guilty of betting and spot-fixing scandals.

The details…

Back in 2013, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was appointed the vice-president of Indian Cements Ltd. He also played for the India Cements squad in corporate tournaments organised by the BCCI.

Indian Cements has been associated with cricket for quite a while now. Previously, Rahul Dravid had also been a long-serving employee of the reputed company.

What’s next?

M.S Dhoni, with the Indian team, is currently in Indore for the third One-Day International. India have taken a 2-0 lead following a thumping win in Kolkata and will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Author’s Take

M.S Dhoni represented the Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL during CSK’s absence from the prestigious Indian T20 tournament. While it is still not official that he will be playing for the Super Kings, the team will want dearly want their skipper back in the side.

During the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the Chennai people’s love and affection for the man they call as ‘Thala’ was pretty evident. However, no matter for which side Dhoni plays, his popularity among the Indian fans will likely be unaffected.

​