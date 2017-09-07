Lyon spins Australia to series leveling-win against Bangladesh

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 7 (ANI): Off-spinner Nathan Lyon registered his career-best match-figures as Australia managed to defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test and level the two-match series 1-1 at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Thursday.

After bowling out Bangladesh for a paltry 157 in their second innings on Day Four, the visitors chased down the 86-run target at the cost of three wickets.

However, the star of the show was Lyon, who officially cemented his status as one of the finest off-spinner Australia have ever produced.

The 29-year-old notched up six wickets during Bangladesh's second innings, in addition to the seven wickets he scalped in the first, to end with the match figures 13-154.

His seven wickets in the first innings helped him become the only second off-spinner - the first in over 110 years - to take two 10-wicket hauls in Tests for his country.

Lyon also finished with the best match-figures by an Australian bowler, surpassing his team-mate Steve O'Keefe's existing record, who had picked up 12 for 70 earlier this year against India in Pune.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and O'Keefe well supported Lyon as they scalped two wickets each in Bangladesh's second innings.

Lyon was declared `Man of the Match for his brilliant performance in Chittagong. He and opener David Warner were adjudged the 'Men of the Series'. The Australian deputy skipper played a fighting 123 run-knock to help Australia post 377 in the first innings in reply to Bangladesh's score of 307.

Australia had lost the first set by 21 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. They will now come to India to compete in the five-match ODI series starting September 17.(ANI)