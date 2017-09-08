Lyon moves to career-best eighth rank

Dubai [UAE], Sept. 8 (ANI): Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up to take a career-best eighth position in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings for Bowlers after a match-winning performance in Chittagong that helped his side win by seven wickets and draw the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Lyon's career-best haul of 13 for 154, the best ever performance by an Australia bowler in Asia, translated into huge gains as he has moved up nine positions to break into the top 10 for the first time.

His previous best place was 12th in May last year while his highest in terms of rating points was 696 in February last year, 52 less than his present 752 points.

Lyon was named player of the match and with 22 wickets in the series, shared the player of the series award with opener David Warner, who has moved up one place to fifth position after scores of 123 and eight in Chittagong.

Warner had added a crucial 152 runs for the third wicket with Peter Handscomb in the first innings and his middle-order partner too has made significant gains, moving up 15 slots to a career-best 24th place. (ANI)