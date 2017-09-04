Lyon fifer puts Aussies in control against Bangladesh on Day 1 of second Test

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed five wickets on Monday to reduce Bangladesh to 253-6 at stumps on the opening day of second and final Test of the two-match series being played at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Lyon ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up and created Test history along the way.

Lyon took the first four wickets, trapping all of his victims' leg before wicket, to give the Steve Smith-led side the perfect start before eventually bagging his fifth and arguably the most important scalp later in the day with the dismissal of Shabbir Rahman for 66.

Lyon also became the first Australian cricket team spinner since Bill O'Reilly to open the bowling on the first day of a Test match.

His fellow tweaker Ashton Agar also chipped in with a wicket.

At the end of the day's play, Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (62) and Nasir Hossain (19) were unbeaten at the crease.

For the hosts, Mushfiqur and Rahman were the only ones to have brought Bangladesh back from the brink with their 105-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Soumya Sarkar and Mominul Haque also contributed with 33 and 31 runs respectively.

Australia, who are currently trailing 0-1 in the ongoing series after losing the opening match in Dhaka by 20 runs, are desperate to restore some of their dented pride in this match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are eyeing their first Test series win against Australia. (ANI)