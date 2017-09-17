There would be a lot to reflect for Virat Kohli and India, says Scientific Astrologer

​

Fresh from a lop-sided series in Sri Lanka, India takes on formidable rivals Australia. In all probability, India may get a reality check this time.

This visiting Australian team is very strong, astrologically. Darren Lehmann, the head coach, is going through a lean patch, and David Saker, who is standing in for him, is astrologically a positive development for Australia. David has a good horoscope; he may never get an opportunity to coach Australia full time and this may be his best chance to have some glory moments under his belt.

Steven Smith has a very good chart and he has to win a few series' in India. Though he may find it extremely difficult to win a Test series, he has it in him to win an ODI series in India for sure. A cocky and confident India may just overlook the strength of the Aussies and may end up paying the price.

Injuries will impact India more than Australia. Travis Head who has replaced the injured Aaron Finch will prove to be the flesh in the thorn for India. Auspicious New Moon born Travis will reinvent himself in the tour and will be an apt replacement for the hard-hitting Aaron Finch.

The Aussie pace battery would do good enough to not miss the talismanic Mitchell Starc. Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile could put the Indian batsmen to test. Expect spinner Adam Zampa to fare well too. He may just win a match on his own. The rest of the regular tormentors like Warner, Maxwell or Steven Smith will continue to trouble India.

Not using Lokesh Rahul as an opener may backfire for India as he would continue to under-perform in the middle order. Ajinkya Rahane may flatter to deceive, and the regular opener, Shikhar Dhawan will be sorely missed in the initial matches.

The spinners will win a couple of matches for India. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would do a fantastic job. While Rohit and Virat will shore things up, the rest of the batsmen won't live up to the expectations and cost the series. Expect a few brain freeze moments from India this time. MS Dhoni’s role as a finisher would once again come up for scrutiny. Not using Mohammed Shami appropriately would be another talking point.

In all, Steven Smith has a great chance of winning a series in India, while for Kohli and India, it would be time to introspect. The lacuna in preparation for the 2019 World Cup would lay exposed. There would be a lot to reflect for India after the series.

