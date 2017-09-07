Lord's Test: Stokes' six-fer helps England bundle out Windies for 123

London [U.K], Sept 7 (ANI): Ben Stokes scalped a six-wicket haul as England bundled out West Indies for 123 in their first innings on the opening day of the crucial third Test at the Lord's on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Caribbean side struggled against England bowlers, losing their eight wickets in the second session.

Starting the session at 35-2, Ben Stokes and Toby Roland-Jones tore apart the visitors' batting line-up with sheer seam movement and swung the momentum towards England.

Stokes ripped the guts out of West Indies' innings as he clinched six wickets by conceding just 22 runs.

James Anderson, on the other hand, moved to the brink of 500 Test wickets by clinching two wickets while Roland-Jones also justified his recall with two wickets.

Only Kieran Powell (39) and Shai Hope (29) were the only players to provide the Jason Holder-led side with some resistance as they added 56 runs during a phlegmatic third-wicket stand.

The three-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 after West Indies won the second match by five wickets.(ANI)