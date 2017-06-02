The lone bright spots

Defeat is more romanticised than victory. Does that even make sense, one may wonder. Given humanity’s continuous struggle to survive against all odds, shouldn’t we be celebrating victory more? Especially in the context of sport, I have no doubts whatsoever that we tend to recall the details of a painful defeat much more easily than we do for a major win. I can already sense many frowning in disapproval. I shall do you all a favour and provide a few examples.
Do we actually recollect the winning moments of every Roger Federer Grand Slam title? Unlikely, I’d say. In fact, the opposite is true. We will be able to visualise some of his most crushing losses such as the Australian Open final in 2009 and the Wimbledon final in 2008.
Just cast your mind back to the entire glorious Test career of Sachin Tendulkar. Chances are that the one moment you instantly recall will be the majestic 136 in that unforgettable defeat in Chennai. And South Africa? What about them? They have made it a habit of messing up at crucial moments. They are one of the most consistent teams in international cricket since their readmission but all we recall are their rough losses, none more so than the tragic run-out in the Edgbaston semi-final in 1999.
And yes, what is the first moment you recall when you think of Roberto Baggio’s career? I’d be surprised if it’s anything other than the shocking penalty miss in the 1994 World Cup final.
Many top performances in Test matches have come in such losing causes. Tendulkar’s masterpiece in Chennai, his brilliant 169 in Cape Town, and more recently Virat Kohli’s brilliant twin tons in Adelaide in 2014.
While the individual performance in a single innings is often easier to recall, we tend to forget the backs-to-the-wall, against-all-odds performances that have been produced in a full series. This often happens because we are much more used to series-defining performances from players on the winning teams.
The aim of this piece is to take a look back at a few fascinating contributions by players in series losses. I also try and provide a bit of a context leading to the series and what transpired in the few years after the performance – both for the player and for the team.
Clyde Walcott – 827 runs at 82.70 versus Australia (1954-55)
Few records in cricket can lay claim to being part of the ‘never can be beaten’ club. Along with the more popular ones like Bradman’s average and Muralitharan’s 800 wickets, this performance by the great West Indian is perhaps never going to be surpassed.
Few series batting aggregates, even in victories, come close to what Walcott achieved in this famous series. West Indies were certainly not the world beaters they were to become a few years down the lane but were no pushovers either when the Australians arrived in the Caribbean.
West Indies had beaten England a few years back and were rising steadily. Australia had lost a home series against England after going up 1-0. The series seemed like a great opportunity for the West Indies to pull off a major upset. However, the Australians were in no mood to let up. Right from the first game, they dominated the contest and the hosts struggled to compete. Frank Worrell was going through a rough patch and Garry Sobers had only just arrived.
While the rest of the batting floundered, Walcott seemed to be on a different plane altogether. In the first Test, he scored a century, and added two centuries in both the second and fifth Tests even as Australia ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. A measure of Australia’s dominance can be seen in the fifth Test in Jamaica where five Australian batsmen scored hundreds in their first innings as the visitors won by an innings.
Walcott comfortable topped the run aggregate in the series scoring 177 runs more than the second highest (Neil Harvey) and 358 more than the second-best West Indian batsman (Everton Weekes). This was the high point of a stellar career for Walcott. He ended with an average more than 56, and together with Weekes and Worrell, put the West Indies on the road to great glory.
|
Series Performance
|
Innings
|
Runs scored
|
Average
|
Balls per dismissal
|
100/50
|
% of team runs *
|
Clyde Walcott
|
10
|
827
|
82.7
|
_
|
5/2
|
28.38%
|
Top five batsmen (WI)
|
44
|
1468
|
37.6
|
_
|
3/5
|
50.37%
|
Top 5 batsmen (opposition)
|
33
|
2168
|
69.93
|
_
|
10/6
|
69.26%
|
Form analysis
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
100/50
|
Overall Career
|
44
|
74
|
3798
|
56.68
|
15/14
|
Before the series
|
28
|
46
|
2255
|
55.00
|
9/8
|
After the series
|
11
|
18
|
716
|
44.75
|
1/4
* Only runs scored by batsmen considered. Extras not counted.
** Top five batsmen other than the player considered
Brian Lara – 688 runs at 114.66 versus Sri Lanka (2001)
With Brian Lara, one could never quite be sure what to expect. He really seemed to be a batsman who was a slave to his mood. When he felt good, he could tear the best bowling apart but when he seemed distracted, fans were often left ruing and cursing.
In less than a decade, Lara had endured some extraordinary highs – world record scores of 375 and 501*, series-changing displays against Australia – and some miserable lows – the complete loss of form against South Africa in 1998 and the poor display against Australia in 2000.
Back after a self-imposed exile, Lara knew that his side was facing one of the toughest challenges – Muttiah Muralitharan at his peak and in his own backyard.
The 3-0 series defeat for the West Indies was probably never in doubt. But the fact that it came despite Lara’s superhuman effort stunned the cricketing world. Lara took on the wiles and guile of Muralitharan and turned the much-anticipated contest into one-way traffic.
Muralitharan was to later remark that he had never been witness to a better performance against spin. It often felt that Lara was in a totally different class when compared to the rest of the batsmen. He made nearly 45% of the team’s runs in the series and ended with 688 runs which included three outstanding centuries. The highlight of the series, however, was his display in the final Test where he scored 351 runs (221 & 130) and yet ended up on the losing side. This still remains the highest aggregate in a Test defeat.
Lara turned around his Test career remarkably. In the last few years of his career, he averaged more than 60 and went past Allan Border to hold the record for the highest Test aggregate until Tendulkar went past him. West Indies were not that lucky though. Their record went from bad to worse and the team has struggled to make an impact in any away series for more than 15 years now.
|
Series Performance
|
Innings
|
Runs scored
|
Average
|
Balls per dismissal
|
100/50
|
% of team runs *
|
Brian Lara
|
6
|
688
|
114.66
|
204.3
|
3/1
|
44.6%
|
Top 5 batsmen (WI)
|
30
|
748
|
25.79
|
63.1
|
0/6
|
48.5%
|
Top 5 batsmen (opposition)
|
22
|
1291
|
80.68
|
164.2
|
3/8
|
76.4%
|
Form analysis
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
100/50
|
Overall Career
|
131
|
232
|
11953
|
52.88
|
34/48
|
Before the series
|
80
|
141
|
6533
|
47.68
|
15/33
|
After the series
|
48
|
85
|
4732
|
57.01
|
16/14
Mohinder Amarnath – 584 runs at 73 versus Pakistan & 598 runs at 66.44 versus West Indies (1982-83)
When you picture India’s astonishing World Cup win in 1983, the replay of Mohinder Amarnath’s innocuous ball trapping Michael Holding plumb in front pops up. In many ways, Amarnath’s performance in the World Cup was no surprise given his extraordinary form in the months leading to the tournament.
India’s itinerary in 1982-83 was extremely challenging. Facing Imran Khan’s supreme Pakistan team in Pakistan was the first big test. India were found wanting on this tour with Imran in particular bowling some of the finest spells in Test history.
Amarnath, however, stood tall despite all his teammates succumbing to the high-quality pace and swing bowling on display. He scored three centuries and was by far India’s most consistent batsman, surpassing the likes of Sunil Gavaskar. Imran, who picked up 40 wickets in the six-match series, was all praise for Amarnath’s stunning display. This was only the beginning for Amarnath as India embarked on a tour of the Caribbean – perhaps the toughest test for any international team.
India had managed to win a series in the Caribbean in 1971 with Gavaskar scoring a record 774 in his debut series. But everyone following the game knew that this tour was something else.
The West Indies had rebuilt and reorganised their team in the 1970s and had emerged supremely powerful after World Series Cricket. They had the young Malcolm Marshall in the attack now and the four-pronged pace attack of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Marshall and Joel Garner was sure to unnerve even the finest batsman.
The series went as expected. India were never in a position to win any Test but managed to save some face by drawing three Tests and losing 2-0. Much credit for this had to go to Amarnath who seemed to relish playing pace.
Despite being hit by Marshall in the face, he carried on gamely and top scored for India with close to 600 runs. India would go on to win the World Cup a few months later but were humbled by the West Indies later that year at home.
The Caribbean giants, seeking revenge for the shock World Cup loss, demolished India 3-0 in the six-Test series and were particularly severe on Amarnath, who scored just 1 run in six innings. However, his fantastic display in the two series in Pakistan and West Indies confirmed his place among the finest and bravest players of fast bowling.
|
Series Performance (versus Pak)
|
Innings
|
Runs scored
|
Average
|
Balls per dismissal
|
100/50
|
% of team runs *
|
Mohinder Amarnath
|
10
|
584
|
73.00
|
163
|
3/3
|
23.22
|
Top 5 batsmen (India)
|
37
|
1178
|
34.64
|
67.55
|
2/9
|
46.85
|
Top 5 batsmen (opposition)
|
33
|
2593
|
99.73
|
163
|
11/4
|
87.36
|
Series Performance (versus WI)
|
Innings
|
Runs scored
|
Average
|
Balls per dismissal
|
100/50
|
% of team runs *
|
Mohinder Amarnath
|
9
|
598
|
66.44
|
-
|
2/4
|
25.90
|
Top 5 batsmen (India)
|
43
|
1251
|
34.75
|
-
|
3/5
|
54.20
|
Top 5 batsmen (opposition)
|
32
|
1674
|
59.78
|
-
|
6/8
|
74.66
|
Form analysis
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
100/50
|
Overall Career
|
69
|
113
|
4378
|
42.50
|
11/24
|
Before the two series
|
26
|
45
|
1466
|
34.90
|
2/9
|
After the two series
|
32
|
49
|
1730
|
39.31
|
4/8
Gundappa Viswanath – 568 runs at 63.11 versus West Indies 1974-75
Ask almost every major cricket fan in Karnataka or Tamil Nadu in the 1970s and he will claim that he was present in Chennai (then Madras) to witness Viswanath’s epic 97*. Obviously this cannot be true, but let us not let facts get in the way of the romance this innings managed to create for an entire generation of cricket fans. Vishy, as he was popularly known, was a lovely batsman to watch, admired for his flowing, aesthetic batsmanship.
In this series, however, Vishy did not just play a cameo knock or two but went on to single-handedly arrest the dominance of the West Indies. West Indies came to India confident of a win, given that the hosts had recently been humiliated in the summer of 1974 in England. India, it seemed, would not have an answer to the batting and bowling might of the Caribbean side which was yet to become the all-conquering unit of the late 1970s and 1980s.
By the time the first two Tests were done in Bangalore and Delhi, disaster stared India in the face. They had lost heavily in Bangalore as one of the debutants, Gordon Greenidge, scored 93 and 107. In the second Test in Delhi, the man who had a quiet debut in Bangalore, Vivian Richards, made a dominant 192 as India were thrashed again.
Only once before had a team come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a 5-match series and that was the Bradman-led Australian team in 1936-37. That did not seem anywhere close to possible or probable now.
In the absence of the injured Gavaskar, Viswanath had to take up the bulk of the batting responsibility. Facing up to the fearsome Andy Roberts, Vishy played one of his finest innings (yes, he rates it better than that 97*) and helped India force a win at Eden Gardens.
On to the fourth Test in Chennai now and it was VIshy once again who stood firm even as India crumbled against Roberts. The Antiguan quick picked up 7 for 64 on what was a very fast track but Vishy’s aggressive, unbeaten 97 took India to a fighting total of 190 from which they were able to compete and ultimately win.
With the series level at 2-2 going into the final Test in Bombay, the cricketing world awaited what they felt would be the greatest of all comebacks. The West Indian captain, Clive Lloyd, however, had other ideas. He crushed Indian hopes with a magnificent 242 and ensured a West Indian win even as Vishy scored a fighting 95.
Viswanath’s batting itself was beautiful and many of his knocks oozed class and charm. This series performance, however, demonstrated that he was capable of turning it on when his team needed him the most. None of his 14 centuries ended in a defeat but his most glorious series performance finished in a loss.
|
Series Performance
|
Innings
|
Runs scored
|
Average
|
Balls per dismissal
|
100/50
|
% of team runs *
|
Gundappa Viswanath
|
10
|
568
|
63.11
|
-
|
1/3
|
25.37
|
Top 5 batsmen (India)
|
33
|
886
|
27.68
|
-
|
1/6
|
39.58
|
Top 5 batsmen (opposition)
|
44
|
2137
|
53.42
|
-
|
7/7
|
81.47
|
Form analysis
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
100/50
|
Overall Career
|
91
|
155
|
6080
|
41.93
|
14/35
|
Before the series
|
18
|
35
|
1162
|
36.31
|
2/7
|
After the series
|
68
|
110
|
4350
|
41.82
|
11/25
Allan Lamb – 386 runs at 42.66 versus West Indies in 1984
England had done nothing of note against West Indies for almost a decade and certainly didn’t seem like they would cause the slightest dent in the Caribbean juggernaut when Clive Lloyd’s team arrived in 1984.
West Indies had risen to the top of the Test world in the last few years and showed no signs of wear and tear as the series began in Edgbaston. The visitors did not have Andy Roberts but with Marshall at his absolute best, in partnership with Holding and Garner, they knew that they had the upper hand going into the series.
Just a few days before the first Test, Vivian Richards played what was arguably the greatest ODI innings ever to remarkably turn around the first game in Manchester. He destroyed England’s bowling and treated the quality bowling attack of Willis, Botham and Pringle with disdain.
England never quite recovered from this battering and subsided to an innings defeat in the first Test. Lamb, who had had an ordinary game in Edgbaston, scored an excellent century in the second innings to set West Indies a target of 342 in just over 70 overs – a seemingly impossible one. Nothing seemed beyond the West Indies though as they cruised to the target in just 66 overs with Greenidge cracking an unbeaten 214. England, it seemed, had already thrown in the towel going into the third Test in Headingley.
Lamb continued to impress against the exceptional West Indies attack, scoring another century and keeping England in the contest at the end of the first innings. However, a terrible collapse in their second innings against Marshall bowling with a fractured hand (he picked up 7/53) meant that England went down meekly.
Lamb fought again in the fourth Test, scoring a century, but the hosts went down by an innings. His performance ranked among the finest ever against high-quality pace bowling. England were crushed 5-0 and drubbed by a similar scoreline in the series in the Caribbean a few months later. That series, however, turned out to be a failure for Lamb as he averaged just over 22.
In a decade where most players struggled to come good against the mighty West Indies, Lamb was one of the stars. He added three more centuries to his tally and ended with six centuries against the indomitable West Indians. His performance in the 1984 series, however, ranks right up there among the best batting displays given that the opposition were arguably the finest team ever in the history of the game at their peak.
|
Series Performance
|
Innings
|
Runs scored
|
Average
|
Balls per dismissal
|
100/50
|
% of team runs *
|
Allan Lamb
|
10
|
386
|
42.88
|
94.11
|
3/0
|
19.12
|
Top 5 batsmen (Eng)
|
48
|
1183
|
25.71
|
64.56
|
1/7
|
58.62
|
Top 5 batsmen (opposition)
|
37
|
1712
|
55.22
|
98.51
|
6/4
|
68.31
|
Form analysis
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
100/50
|
Overall Career
|
79
|
139
|
4656
|
36.09
|
14/18
|
Before the series
|
21
|
38
|
1221
|
34.88
|
3/5
|
After the series
|
53
|
91
|
3049
|
35.87
|
8/13