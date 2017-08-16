Lokesh Rahul is Cheteshwar Pujara's FIFA Partner

​

What's the story?

The love that Indian cricketers harbour for the FIFA video game is hardly a secret anymore. At the top of this FIFA interest is Indian Test No. 3 batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently revealed Lokesh Rahul to be his partner in playing the game.

While interviewing Rahul for bcci.tv, Pujara asked him about their fun-filled gaming sessions. Rahul looking visibly relaxed, answered, "It was my birthday resolution from Pujara. He sent me a video saying that he wants me to improve my FIFA skills and that he wants me to get a double hundred before I celebrate my 26th birthday."

The youngster came painfully close to achieving the latter when he got out for an excruciating score of 199 against England in December last year. However, it looks like he has managed to step it up in the former.

"One resolution has come true, I have been working on my PlayStation skills and hopefully I'll get the double hundred soon," Rahul added.

Watch the entire segment here:

In case you didn't know...

Both Rahul and Pujara have been the stand-out performers for India this season and have contributed to every series win in the past 12 months.

Rahul is currently on an unbroken streak of seven back-to-back half centuries in Test cricket while Pujara clearly is India's best batsman in the long format of the game. Both the cricketers played crucial roles in India's recent whitewash of Sri Lanka and justified their position in the playing XI yet again.

The details

Rahul also talked about his tendency to get plagued by injuries time and again, while adding he does not like to visit the NCA repeatedly for rehabilitation purposes.

The two right-handed batsmen also shared a light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek conversation about fielding at the backward short-leg. A banter about seniors and juniors of the team followed suit soon, where the camaraderie between the two teammates was clearly on show.

What's next?

Pujara will soon return to Nottinghamshire to participate in the County Championships. His Test teammate, Ravi Ashwin, will also make his county debut this season.

Meanwhile, Rahul will continue on the Sri Lanka tour as India take on the hosts in the ODI series that commences on Sunday, August 20. He is most likely to bat at the No. 4 position, which has been left vacant since Yuvraj Singh has been rested for the impending tour.

Author's take

This idea from bcci.tv to have Pujara interview his teammates has definitely struck gold. It not only helped the players relax between a long tour but also enabled Pujara to open up a little more.

Considering the batsman plays just Test cricket for the country, it can all tend to become a little lonely, which is why, he was the perfect choice to play the anchor in this series. You would hope that they keep coming up with similar ideas to keep their international cricketers joyful and help them relax.

