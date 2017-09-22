List of Indian bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in international cricket

India defeated Australia by 50 runs in the second ODI at Eden Gardens yesterday to take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. The match had many brilliant individual performances from the Indian players but the most eye-catching one was Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick in the 33rd over when he dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins.
The 22-year old became only the 3rd Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs and the 43rd overall. The chinaman’s hat-trick was only the 5th in ODI cricket that involved three different ways of dismissal i.e. bowled, lbw, and caught behind. The other four bowlers to have done so are Chaminda Vaas against Bangladesh in 2003, Farveez Maharoof against India in 2010, Kagiso Rabada against Bangladesh in 2015, and James Faulkner against Sri Lanka in 2016. It’s also the third hat-trick at Eden Gardens.
With the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, a total of 5 Indians have taken hat-tricks in international cricket. Let’s take a look at them.
#1. Chetan Sharma vs New Zealand, 1987 World Cup
For some time in 1986, Chetan Sharma was one of the most hated names in Indian cricket as he wasn’t able to defend four runs off the final delivery in the final of the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup at Sharjah where Javed Miandad hit him for a six.
However, he redeemed himself with two sensational performances, the first of them being taking 16 wickets in India’s famous 2-0 Test series win in England. The second one is still one of the most iconic moments in India’s World Cup history.
At the 1987 World Cup, India were cruising in the group stages and by the time they were up against New Zealand in their final group game, they were well into the semi-finals. The match was held at Nagpur and the Kiwis batted first.
New Zealand were looking in a decent position at 181/5 thanks to Dipak Patel’s 40, John Wright’s 35 and chip-ins from Ken Rutherford and the Crowe brothers. At this stage, Chetan Sharma came in and bowled Rutherford who was looking set. He then bowled out Ian Smith and Ewan Chatfield to become the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in international and the 3rd overall.
He also became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the Cricket World Cup.
New Zealand struggled their way to 221/9 and India chased down the total comprehensively thanks to Sunil Gavaskar’s 88-ball 103 and Kris Srikkanth’s 58-ball 75. The win helped India top their group above Australia and both Gavaskar and Sharma were adjudged the Men of the Match.
#2. Kapil Dev vs Sri Lanka at the 1990-91 Asia Cup final
India were up against Sri Lanka in the final of the 1990-91 Asia Cup at Eden Gardens. Sri Lanka batted first and Asanka Gurusinha, Aravinda de Silva, and Arjuna Ranatunga batted well to take Sri Lanka in a comfortable position at 175/4.
At this point, Kapil Dev came in and dismissed Roshan Mahanama on the final ball of his over. Then in his next over, he dismissed a young Sanath Jayasuriya thanks to a catch from Sanjay Manjrekar. The Haryana Hurricane then completed his hat-trick by trapping Champaka Ramanayake lbw and Sri Lanka quickly went down from 175/4 to 181/8.
They ended their innings at 204/9 from their 42 overs with Kapil Dev ending with figures of 4/31.
India comfortably chased down the total thanks to fifties from Sanjay Manjrekar, Sachin Tendulkar and Man of the Match Mohammad Azharuddin to win the Asia Cup.
#3. Harbhajan Singh vs Australia at Eden Gardens, 2001
Who can forget this performance? After a decade-long wait, India finally had an international cricket hat-trick in probably the greatest Test match they ever played. The match was against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001. India had lost the previous Test at Mumbai and needed to win this Test to stand a chance of coming back in the series.
Australia were batting first and fifties from Matthew Hayden (97) and Justin Langer put the Aussies in a strong position at 252/4 with Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting at the crease. Bhajji came in and trapped Ponting lbw for just 6. He followed this by trapping the dangerous Adam Gilchrist lbw for a golden duck before dismissing Shane Warne for the same score to attain his first five-wicket haul in Tests and become the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.
The turbanator ended the first innings with figures of 7/123 and would take another 6 wickets in the second innings as India ended Australia’s 16-match winning streak by winning the Test.
#4. Irfan Pathan vs Pakistan at Karachi, 2006
The first two Tests of India’s Tour of Pakistan in 2006 ended in draws so both teams had to battle it out in the final Test at Karachi. India won the toss and Rahul Dravid opted to field first. The visitors got to a dream start thanks to a majestic opening over by Irfan Pathan.
On the fourth delivery, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt thanks to a catch by Rahul Dravid before trapping the dangerous Younis Khan lbw from a brilliant in-swinger. The left-armer completed his hat-trick by bowling out Mohammad Yousuf.
Pathan ended the first innings with a spell of 5/61 as the hosts were dismissed for 245.
India went on to lose the Test but Pathan’s hat-trick will remain etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans forever. This remains to be the only hat-trick in Test cricket that was accomplished in the opening over of an innings.
#5. Kuldeep Yadav vs Australia at Eden Gardens, 2017
And the most recent inductee to the hat-trick list- Kuldeep Yadav. India managed to put up a score of 252 thanks to fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli. In reply, Australia lost both their openers to Bhuvneshwar Kumar but Steve Smith and Travis Head put up a partnership of 76 to bring the visitors back on track.
However, Australia lost Travis Head and shortly later, Glenn Maxwell. Steve Smith was going well but he was dismissed for 59 and Australia were 138/5. Things became uglier for the Aussies in the 33rd over when Kuldeep Yadav came in to bowl.
Yadav bowled Wade with a leg-break outside the off stump which took the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. The 22-year old then dismissed Ashton Agar with a dipping full-length delivery which hit his pads in front of the leg stump.
The chinaman completed his hat-trick by dismissing Pat Cummins who in an attempt to defend, edged the delivery to MS Dhoni. Yadav’s hat-trick is the 43rd in ODI cricket and the 86th in international cricket.