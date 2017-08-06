Let's talk about Ravindra Jadeja

​

No one likes being cornered, being gaped at, being doubted, no one ever likes being mocked at!

Mockery is derogatory, it touches everything, it corrodes every virtue, it leaves a trail of destruction in its wake. No one knows what to do, no one wants to stand up and do anything about it.

And now, let us talk about Ravindra Jadeja!

Back in 2008, when a bunch of young free spirited Indian boys danced, abused, and won their way to the Under-19 World Cup, the entire nation started drooling over the captain, Virat Kohli. How can India not treat Kohli like a superstar; he was a batsman, he was brash, he scored runs, he won matches, and for the batting-amorous Indian masses, the next big hope had just surfaced.

In the din, amidst the raucous cheering, a fragile young man from Gujarat did not allow himself to be lost. He was very much part of the psyche of the Indian public, although they never spoke too much about him. And then, under Shane Warne, he won Rajasthan Royals a tight chase against Mumbai Indians. Warne called him 'rockstar' and you know you are flashy and very visible if Warne decides to call you that and you know there is some spark when Warne speaks highly of you.

Cricket was never a pass time, it was always a way to take time off the tough family and the strict rules. He never cared for what ifs, and just took a deep breath to make decisions.

He could bowl decent deliveries, he could churn out just enough runs, and being part of the modern breed, he could most definitely field.

India's affection for all-rounders can only be compared to a certain president's love for building walls. Always waiting for an opportunity to pounce on remotely anything which looks like a decent prospect to hammer home the advantage.

MS Dhoni likes good fielders, he wanted Jadeja in the side, because apart from his exploits on the field, he could give you a few overs and could bat a bit.

Now there is this thing with Dhoni, if he believes in a player, he will make sure he throws all his weight behind him. He never dies wandering, does Dhoni, and so he promoted his newest hunch as India were chasing down a target of 154 in a World T20 match against West Indies. This was intense pressure, even the flashy Jadeja was not prepared for this, he stalled, melted, withered and walked away for a painful 25 off 35.

People everywhere looked at each other, hurled abuses, and agreed on the fact that Indian cricket had got its new desperado.

And then 2010 happened; India were in a battle for survival in another World T20 against Australia. Jadeja was still Dhoni's hunch, he gave him the ball against a marauding Shane Watson and David Warner. In 2 overs, he bled 38 runs. Even Dhoni had had enough!

Sandwiched in between all this, Jadeja was approached by Mumbai Indians and the naive young man responded, thus breaching the league rules. He was banned for a season!

The villain had become a joker, the public love them both; Jadeja was an amalgamation of 'em all!

​

