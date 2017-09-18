Leipzig's Keita gets three-match ban after red card

BERLIN (Reuters) - RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been given a three-match Bundesliga ban after being sent off for a high tackle during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach, the German football federation (DFB) said Monday.

The Guinean was sanctioned for "rough play" by the DFB's disciplinary tribunal after he went in with a high tackle on Gladbach's Christoph Kramer, earning a straight red card late in the game.

"The player or the club has agreed to the verdict, so the verdict is legally binding," said the DFB. There was no immediate comment from either the club or the player.

Keita will join English Premier League club Liverpool at the start of next season.

