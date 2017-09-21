How a legendary bowler was responsible for Ajinkya Rahane's nickname

​

​

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India More

Ahmednagar-born cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is known as much for his gentle nature as he is for his batting prowess, and the notoriously private cricketer is humble both on and off the field.

The 29-year-old batsman has found - and capitalized on his place in the Indian cricketing side currently playing an ODI series against Australia in Kolkata, doing well for his side. Rahane made his half century, striking 55 with the willow before being run out courtesy some strong fielding from Hilton Cartwright.

Popularly known by his nickname, 'Jinx,' Rahane has found success across all formats of the game - including in T20, impressing in his first season itself for the Rajasthan Royals.

But not many know how he acquired that name. It was in fact during his stint with the Royals that Rahane became known as 'Jinks' or 'Jinx', quite by accident. It was iconic spinner Shane Warne, who was both team member and mentor at the Rajasthan Royals, who gave him that nickname.

"Warne considered me a jinx to the other team," Rahane said in an interview earlier this year. The fact that Rahane was able to pull out stellar innings one after the other against every rival team irrespective of conditions led the iconic Australian to consider him a talisman for the Rahul Dravid - mentored team.

But there is another, simpler reason behind the nickname too. Warne could not pronounce 'Ajinkya' correctly, leading him to use 'Jinx' - and the nickname has stuck. Going by his current form, however, Rahane is far from being a Jinx.

​