Leeds, Aug 26 (AFP) Scoreboard at tea on the second day

of the second Test between England and West Indies at Headingley today:

England 1st Innings 258 (B Stokes 100, J Root 59; S Gabriel 4-51, K Roach 4-71)

West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 19-1)

K Brathwaite batting

102

K Powell c Cook b Anderson

5

D Bishoo c Bairstow b Anderson

1

K Hope c Root b Anderson

3

S Hope batting

85

Extras (b4, lb4, w2)

10

Total (3 wkts, 67 overs)

206

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-31, 3-35

Bowling: Anderson 18-6-30-3; Broad 14-2-54-0; Woakes 11- 2-40-0; Stokes 12-5-24-0; Ali 11-1-41-0; Westley 1-0-9-0