of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Headingley.

England 1st Innings: 258

West Indies 1st Innings (overnight 19 for 1)

K Brathwaite not out

63

K Powell c Cook b Anderson

5

D Bishoo c Bairstow b Anderson

1

K Hope c Root b Anderson

3

S Hope not out

33

Extras: (B-4)

4

Total: (For 3 wkts; 39 overs)

109

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-31, 3-35.

Bowling: Anderson 12-6-10-3; Broad 12-2-43-0; Woakes 7-2 -22-0; Stokes 4-1-11-0; Ali 4-0-19-0