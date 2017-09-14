A League Apart - The Best Cricketers Ever From Each Nation

​

Since the inception of the wonderful sport we've all grown to love, there have been numerous remarkable, stellar athletes that have graced the game.

Every cricket playing country has produced its own share of top class players who have inscribed their names deep into the history books.

Choosing the best ever is never easy, and is often a cause of huge debate. Here's a look at the best cricketer each country has ever produced.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar - India

Over the years, India has consistently produced world beaters. World class players like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly have been wonderful ambassadors of the game, yet, Sachin was a cut above the rest. Sachin was the most complete batsman of his time, most prolific run scorer of all time, and arguably the greatest icon the game has ever seen.

Considered the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar had no apparent weakness to his game and scored all around the wicket, of both the front and the back foot.

Each time he stepped on the field, he carried the hopes and expectations of over a billion people. Most would succumb to such pressure, but Sachin only got better with each passing year.

Tendulkar is right at the top of the tree in most batting charts and that is a manifestation of how dexterous he was with a bat wielded between his palms. He has a hundred international centuries, a record which is likely to remain untouched.

Jacques Henry Kallis - South Africa

If Jacques Kallis becomes a coach, three people will become jobless; the batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach.

No batsman prizes his wicket more highly, and no wicket in all of cricket is more highly prized. One of the few underrated cricketers, Kallis got less recognition than he deserved. Right hand batsman and right arm medium bowler, Jacques Kallis is regarded as one of the greatest all rounders to have ever played the game.

The epitome of concentration, Kallis had a rock-solid defense and could play all the shots in the book. For most of his career, Kallis was the guy the South Africans depended on to grind it out.

Across all three formats representing his career Kallis has scalped 577 wickets and amassed 25534 runs. In addition, in the slips, his sure handedness and lightning fast reflexes makes even ridiculous catches look regulation.

