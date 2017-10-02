Latest ICC Rankings: Kedar Jadhav and Axar Patel attain career-best ranking

​

Axar performed exceptionally well over the past two months

The conclusion of India-Australia ODI series and England-West Indies ODI series saw a lot of changes in the ICC rankings.

A lot of cricketers from these four nations have moved up in the rankings and a few of them have attained their career-best ranking as well.

The Indian cricket team reclaimed the no. 1 spot in the team rankings after comprehensively defeating Australia 4-1 in the five-match ODI series. This also led to the star performers of both the sides moving up

Kedar Jadhav and Axar Patel attained their career-best rankings after their superb performance in the series.

Axar missed out on the action in the first three ODIs due to an injury but came back strong in the final two matches. He was the best bowler in the final ODI as he picked up three wickets which led to him receiving the Jana Bankable Player of the Match award.

On the other hand, Jadhav was equally good with the bat and the ball throughout the series. He chipped in with useful contributions in the middle order with the bat and picked up wickets at regular intervals with his part-time off-spin bowling.

In addition to Jadhav and Axar, Rohit Sharma moved four places up in the rankings to the fifth position after a superb outing in the series which consisted of one half-century and the match-winning century in the final ODI.

AJinkya Rahane too saw a significant increase in his ranking as he moved up to the 24th while Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch moved up as well.

Meanwhile, Australia's Josh Hazlewood slipped down to no. 2 in the bowlers' rankings after missing out on the India series due to an injury. He lost 18 points which led to South Africa's Imran Tahir reclaiming the no.1 spot.

ICC rankings for batsmen:



ICC rankings for bowlers:



