Latest ICC Rankings: India retain number one spot while Pakistan slip to 6th position

What’s the story?

The Indian cricket team have retained their position at the top of the table of the latest ICC Test rankings following the annual update which was implemented by the International Cricket Council. The Virat Kohli-led side is currently on 123 points followed by South Africa and Australia who are on 117 and 100 points respectively.

In case you didn’t know...

The annual update which was implemented by the ICC sometime ago means that the Test series results from 2013-14 are no longer included and outcomes from the 2015-16 series are weighted at 50 percent.

Due to the change, it helped a few sides gain points while a few others dropped points. South Africa were the team which benefited most from the update as they jumped from 109 to 117 points and are only six points behind India right now.

On the other hand, Australia dropped 8 points and are currently third with 100 points. Surprisingly, only nine points separate Australia from 7th placed Sri Lanka. Pakistan too dropped four points as they slipped to 6th position on the table.

The Details:

After the annual update, this is how the teams stack up:

Pos. Team Points 1 India 123(+1) 2 South Africa 117(+8) 3 Australia 100(-8) 4 England 99(-1) 5 New Zealand 97(-2) 6 Pakistan 93(-4) 7 Sri Lanka 91(+1) 8 West Indies 75(+5) 9 Bangladesh 69(+3) 10 Zimbabwe 0(-5)

There are no Test series which will take place for a while now as the teams gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy which is set to begin on June 1 in England. What’s next?

Author’s Take

India had a magnificent Test season in 2016-17 and lost only one out of the 13 Tests they played defeating New Zealand, England, and Australia respectively at home. South Africa too had a lot to show as they defeated Australia in the Test and ODI series towards the end of last year.

It will be extremely interesting when India travel to South Africa towards the end of this year for four Tests, five ODIs, and two T20Is. The series could decide the fate for both the sides on the points table before the Test mace is handed out next year.