Latest ICC Rankings: Ajinkya Rahane drops out of Top 10 Test batsmen list

​

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day One More

The Latest ICC Rankings for Test batsmen was revealed earlier today. While familiar faces made up 9 out of the 10 places, Australian opener David Warner made his way back into the top 10, moving up five places from the eleventh position to sixth.

Warner scored the 19th Test century of his career during the first Test in the ongoing series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Unfortunately, his 112 run knock which came in the second innings of the match went in vain as the Kangaroos suffered their first ever Test defeat to The Tigers.

The century came after five Test innings with Warner failing to perform too well against India earlier this year.

However, this is his third hundred plus score in ten innings. He scored consecutive centuries in the successful series against Pakistan towards the end of last year.

Warner's captain Steve Smith continues to top the rankings after consistent performances throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the other three of the "Fab Four" namely England captain Joe Root, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, and Indian skipper Virat Kohli make up the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th positions respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara who has been India's best Test batsmen over the past one year sits pretty at the fourth spot.

However, there was some downward movement for two Indian batsmen. KL Rahul moved down to tenth spot despite being ever so consistent in Tests. He has scored seven consecutive half centuries so far. However, Warner's upward movement meant his downgrade.

Warner's rise in the ranking also led to Ajinkya Rahane dropping out of the Top 10 after a significant period.

Rahane had an extremely poor outing against Australia this year but made that up with a half century and century in consecutive innings against Sri Lanka just last month.

However, that failed to keep him in the Top 10. He will look to get back there when Sri Lanka tour India later this year again before Virat Kohli's men leave to South Africa.

Here are the latest rankings:

​

Enter caption More

​