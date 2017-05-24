Kyrgios suffers early exit in Lyon as French Open nears

REUTERS - Nick Kyrgios suffered a setback in his preparations for the French Open when he was sent packing from the Lyon Open by qualifier Nicolas Kicker on Tuesday.

The volatile Australian, who withdrew from the Italian Open due to a hip injury earlier this month and is struggling to regain fitness for the second grand slam of the season, went out 2-6 6-4 6-2 to world number 94 Kicker.

Fourth seed Kyrgios, who was awarded a bye in the first round, served six aces to clinch the first set but after losing a close-fought second, committed four double faults in the third set to smooth Kicker's path to the next round.

