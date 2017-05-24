Kvitova to shed light on French Open participation Friday

Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic December 23, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

(Reuters) - Petra Kvitova will reveal whether she will take part in next week's French Open at a news conference in Paris on Friday, the two-time Wimbledon champion said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Czech required surgery to her left, playing, hand after being stabbed by an intruder at her home last December, but has made a faster-than-expected recovery.

"I am flying to Roland Garros today and taking part in a press conference on site at 2.30 p.m. local time on Friday," she wrote on Instagram. "Keep everything crossed for me that I will be able to play there."

Kvitova already confirmed on Tuesday that she is set to play at Wimbledon in July.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)